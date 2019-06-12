Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Send Flowers Obituary





entered the gates of Heaven on June 8, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on December 30, 1938 in New Jersey. He grew up in Salisbury, Maryland and graduated from Wicomico Senior High with the Class of 1957. In high school, he excelled on the Varsity Baseball Team as a pitcher. His athletic talent landed him a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. His stint with the Tigers led him to Lakeland, Florida to train. At age 23, he began his service with the United States



Ron began his banking career at First National Bank in Plant City where he worked his way up to President. After several bank buyouts, he, along with a few business leaders, saw a need for a community bank in Plant City. As a result, The Hillsboro Bank was formed with Ron becoming the founding President. Upon his retirement, he became the Chairman of the Board, and served on the board until his death. Ron had a stellar banking career for 40 years. Ron, known to many as the ultimate gentleman, had a kind word for all and a gentle demeanor. He was predeceased by his son, Justin Daniel and his sister, Monica Jurnigan. He is survived by his Soul Mate and Best Friend, Sherrie Mueller and his daughters, Alexandria Jolly (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Pamela Livingston (Salisbury, Maryland). He found his greatest joy spending time with his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ellie and Will Mueller; Marley, Harper and Baylor Mueller; Morgan Taylor; and Victoria Reynolds. He is survived by his extended family, Trey and Meredith Mueller, Brett and Carol Mueller, Pec and Dub McGinnes, Steve and Betsy Chambers and former wife, Lydia Daniel.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 4 pm, at the Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Florida Baptist Hospital Foundation, 301 N. Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563; First Baptist Church of Plant City, 503 N. Palmer St, Plant City, FL 33563 or High Risk Hope, 1702 N. Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa, FL 33605. Expressions of condolence at:





