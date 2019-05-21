GREENWOOD, Ron G.
84, of Sun City Center, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in the loving arms of the Lord. Born on June 7, 1934 in Peoria, IL, Ron graduated from Peoria Central High School. He was the Kroger Store manager for over 15 years, was in the US Navy for four years, and worked for Toyota for 16 years before retiring. After retirement, Ron was on the senior league softball team for 16 years in Sun City Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Thomas and Russell. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn; sons, David (Annie), Paul (Tracey), Shawn (Aimee), and Shane; daughter, Valerie (Larry); seven grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 am, at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
Garden of Memories
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019