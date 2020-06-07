ALLEN, Ronald L. "Ron" 81, of Lutz, was born June 14, 1938 in Hutchinson, Kansas to the late Marvin and Virginia Allen. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956 and from Hutchinson Community College in 1958. Following graduation from Hutchinson Community College, he was recruited by the University of Florida with a full scholarship in athletics, namely Track and Field. As a senior in high school, he placed second in the 880 yard run his first year of track participation. He later was National Champion in the 880 for Hutchinson Community College for two consecutive years. In 1960, Ron was the SEC Champion in the 880 for the Florida Gators and held the Gators school record in the mile run for several years. While attending the University of Florida, Ron met his future wife and love of his life, Nancy Koning, on the beaches of Fort Myers, Florida. They were married for 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Curtis and Kevin; daughters-in-law, Reneé and Amy; three grandsons, Cade, Cole and Cody; three sisters, Marilyn, Sue (Joe) and Jennie (Mike) who reside in Kansas; many nieces and nephews also in Kansas; as well as sister-in-law, Sandra Thomas (John) in Columbus, Georgia. Professionally, Ron served 32 years in public education as a coach, teacher and administrator. His last assignments were as Principal of Chamberlain High School (1978-1983) and as the first Principal of Gaither High School (1984-1993). He was very humbled and proud that the Gaither Football Stadium field was named in his honor. Following his retirement from education, Ron was appointed Deputy Commissioner and Associate Commissioner of the Florida High Schools Athletic Association (FHSAA) in Gainesville, a position in which he served from 1993-2003. He was inducted into the FHSAA Hall of Fame in 2004. Ron spent his remaining years in Lutz with Nancy and their family watching their grandsons grow. A Memorial Tribute will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618.



