78, passed away on January 1, 2020. Ron and his life partner, Stanton P. Gustafson shared 50 years together, settling in St. Petersburg, FL. Ron was a life-long musician and performer. He earned a B.A. in Vocal Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music, an M.A. in Vocal Performance from Central Michigan University, and continued studies at Boston University. He taught voice at The Pinellas County Center for the Arts, and he performed in Goldofsky's opera tours out of New York City, as well as professional musical theater productions. Locally, Ron continued to perform in community groups, churches, dinner theaters, and opera companies. During Ron's life, he and Stanton traveled extensively throughout the country and internationally. Ron is survived by his partner, Stanton; two sisters; two brothers; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A memorial celebration is being planned and additional information will be posted at this link: www.memorialparkfuneralhome. com/obituaries/Ronald-Emery-2/.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020