Ronald Binns
BINNS, Ronald Jeffrey Ronald was born in Columbus GA and passed away June 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Adolphus and Mary Binns and his sister, Barbara Rasche. Ron graduated from Columbus High School and obtained a BS Degree from the Univ. of Georgia. After enlisting in the Navy he attended Officer Candidate School. Ron was State Manager for Taylor Publishing and received many company awards. Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances; his son, Michael; daughter, Karen; four grandchildren; a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Family services will be private. Memorial Park FH 527-1196 memorialparkfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
