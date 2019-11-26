BURLESON, Ronald A. US Army 72, of Dade City passed away Nov. 21, 2019 at his home. He was born Aug. 3, 1947 to the late Albert and Ethel (Peters) Burleson. Mr. Burl-eson served his country in the U.S. Army. His unit in the Army was the Big Red #1 and he was a recipient of three Purple Hearts. He is survived by his children, Ronette Anden, Tonya Am-burn, Roni Ross (Richard), and Aaron Burleson (Dee'Anna); his grandchildren, Becky, Stephanie, Joshua, Dustin, Dakota, Emery, Dane, Sadie, and Ella. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ally, Conrad, Lilly, Riley, and Liam. Mr. Burleson was pre-deceased by his wife, Camille Burleson and his great-grandson, Hunter. Memorial Services for Mr. Burleson will be held at 2 pm Monday, Dec. 2, at Whitfield Funeral Home, 5008 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills. Burial is in Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 26, 2019