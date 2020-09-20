Ronald CAMPBELL

1/1
CAMPBELL, Ronald Gene 75, departed this earth September 8, 2020, to be with our Lord. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Campbell and stepfather, Wiley Hazel. Ron leaves behind an adoring wife of 53 years, Sandy Campbell of Land O' Lakes; two daughters, Traci (Tom) Smithwick of North Carolina and Tammy (Elving) Garcia of Texas; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; his brother, Jerry (Loretta) Campbell; stepsisters, Amy (Mark) Massey of Indiana and Linda Hazel of Georgia; and a loving sister-in-law Patty Petrantis; and many nieces and nephews that he adored. Ron was an outstanding leader admired by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion and fairness he showed to everyone. Due to Covid19, plans will be made at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
