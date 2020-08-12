Ronald Deferrari

DEFERRARI, Ronald 80, passed away peacefully at his home yesterday, after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his beloved Life Partner of 25 years, Laurel Flowers, her daughter Brandi, his three adoring children, Dee, Scott, and Christine and their mother Pat, as well as his daughter-in-law Denise and son-in-law Mark, and five loving grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers, Joe and Bill and survived by his sister Barbara. Ron was a renowned business man and innovator, an avid boater and fisherman, had a great love for sports, especially football, but above all was a devoted family man. He was well known to be very generous with a big heart. He had an amazing business mind and was always there to support numerous entrepreneurs, family and friends. A private service will be held August 12. A virtual service will be available as well. Please request ahead of time a invitation and login for the virtual service, please see online obituary at www.curlewhills.com
for further information regarding virtual service. The family appreciates donations sent to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Ron's name, which was a big part of Ron's journey, leading him to a successful career of innovation in the electronics industry. We have chosen the unrestricted donations option, which will allow MIT to improve whatever it needs for generations to come. If you would like to donate please follow this link, https://giving.mit.edu
. To further celebrate the amazing life of Ron Deferrari, the following events are coming in the near future. Ron's ashes will be sprinkled between Three Rooker and Honeymoon Island; date to be determined; The Ronzona Fishing Tournament, location: Ozona (Marina Tto Be Determined) and Molly Goodheads; date to be determined. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens www.curlewhills.com