Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Ronald Kellner
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
11565 66th Ave N
Seminole, FL
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Elks Lodge #1912 Holiday Isles
14111 E Parsley Dr
Madeira Beach, FL
Ronald E. Kellner


KELLNER, Ronald E

77, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 to be with the Lord. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. Ronald was born in 1941 to Alfred and Adeline in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was raised there, and met the love of his life, Patricia. They were married on December 29, 1962, and together they raised their two daughters, Cindy and Karrie.

Ronald served his country in the United States Army in South Korea. Following his time in the military he worked in the machinist trade for 38 years. Most of that time he owned FDM of Clearwater. In 2007 Ron retired, and sold FDM of Clearwater. Ronald was a member of the American Legion Post 273, NSRA (National Street Rod Association), and a Life Member of the Elks. Ronald and Patricia have been members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Seminole, FL for 26 years.

Ronald was preceded in death by his siblings, Roger Kellner and Rosie Kargus. Ronald is survived and remembered by his loving wife, Patricia; daughters, Cindy Szczepanik (Craig), and Karrie Hoglund; grandchildren, Nicholas, Connor, and Dylan; great-grandchild, Lucas; and his two siblings, Richard Kellner and Ruth Vanlandghen.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 66th Avenue North, Seminole, FL 33772. A Celebration of Life will follow at Elks Lodge #1912 Holiday Isles, 14111 East Parsley Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708. Inurnment will take place at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
