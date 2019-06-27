LEFEBVRE, Ronald G. US Army "Tony"
86, of Largo, FL and Saratoga Springs, NY passed away June 22, 2019. He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and came to Largo, FL from Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1995. He worked for State Farm Insurance Company as an agency director in Albany, New York. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Marilyn Kellner; son, Carl (Sandi) Lefebvre of Dunedin, FL, Douglas Lefebvre of Falmouth, MA; stepdaughter, Sharon (Michael) Kellner-Byrnes, Saratoga, NY; four grandchildren, Xander Lefebvre, Joseph Byrnes, Michael Chille, Lauren Chille. Memorial Service will be held at the Hubbell Funeral Home 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770, June 29, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the in his memory.
