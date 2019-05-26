SCITES, Ronald Gene
80, of Huntington, WV, passed away, Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born September 2, 1938 in Huntington, WV the son of the late Leonard Curtis and Mabel Davis Scites. He was a retired Police Sergeant with the St. Petersburg, FL Police Dept, a U.S. Army Veteran, a Mason and a member of Open Door Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Sue Scites. He is survived by two sons, Ronald Curtis Scites and James and Jessica Scites all of St. Petersburg, FL; one sister, Jahala Scites of Huntington, WV; grandchildren, Tre Scites, Sophia Scites, Alyssa, Samantha and Emily Scites, Wayne Martin; and his best friend, Zelma Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting at:
www.hensonandkitchen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019