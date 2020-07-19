1/1
Ronald GOODMAN
GOODMAN, Ronald Hubert "Ronnie" of Gulf Hammock, FL passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a retired Seaboard Coast Line/CSX Railroad employee. He was Preceaded in death by father, John Everett; mother, Gertrude Alice; and daughter, Phyllis. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Ruth; daughters, Diane (David) and Linda (Ray); son, Ronald Jr. (Debbie); six grandchildren, Kim, Kristie, David, Matt, Breanne and Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Colin, Connor and Ali; one great-great-grandchild, Everly; and number one puppy, Blackie. A Funeral service will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon FL, 2 pm, Tuesday, July 21.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Gardens
