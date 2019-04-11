GORDON, Ronald USAF
77, of Holiday, FL, passed away on April 8, 2019. Ron graduated from Gulf High School where he played football. He proudly served in the US Air Force and was a pilot. Ron is survived by his companion, Doris; daughter Kelly; grandchildren, Swain, Maggee Colee; brother Jerry; sister, Jeanine. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hunter's Pub, 5616 SR 54, New Port Richey, immediately following the Memorial Service that will be held, Sunday April 14, 2019 at 1 pm, at Michels Lundquist Funeral Home, 5228 Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019