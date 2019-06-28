Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Selke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Harold Selke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Harold Selke Obituary
SELKE, Ronald Harold

85, of Seminole, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born in Wayne County, Detroit, MI on November 23, 1933. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1960. He retired from the Detroit Police Department as a Lieutenant in 1982 and moved to Florida. Ron volunteered with the U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mildred Selke. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith, whom he married on December 19, 2006; his sons Dennis Selke (Marlene), Alan Selke (Rena), James Selke (Beth) and Adam Butera (Julia); grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Justin Selke and Aria Butera. Ron spent his life serving family, home and country.

Memorial Park FH (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now