SELKE, Ronald Harold
85, of Seminole, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born in Wayne County, Detroit, MI on November 23, 1933. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1960. He retired from the Detroit Police Department as a Lieutenant in 1982 and moved to Florida. Ron volunteered with the U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mildred Selke. He is survived by his loving wife, Judith, whom he married on December 19, 2006; his sons Dennis Selke (Marlene), Alan Selke (Rena), James Selke (Beth) and Adam Butera (Julia); grandchildren, Alexandra, Jack, Justin Selke and Aria Butera. Ron spent his life serving family, home and country.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019