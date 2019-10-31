HEMBREE, Ronald Gilbert went home to be with his Lord on October 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his son, Rawson; his sister, Linda; and his brother, Robert. Ron was born in Detroit, MI in 1943. After graduating with a Master's degree from Oakland University, he went on to teach in the public school system in Plymouth, MI for 30 years. His lifelong passions were entertaining and cooking. Visitation willbe Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa Florida 33618. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019