WEATHERS, Ronald Howard
78, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Ron, a native and lifelong resident of Tampa, graduated from Hillsborough High School and retired from the USPS after a successful 32 year career. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruby Weathers (Haddon). Ron is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Debra; brother, John; sisters, Juanita Biggs (Leland, deceased) and Judy Nichols; sons, David (Wendy) and Ryan; and daughters, Melissa (Frank) and Sarah, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was loved deeply and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. A viewing will be on Tuesday, May 14 at 1 pm with services to follow at 2 pm at Brewer and Sons/South Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019