BACKERT, Ronald James
"RJ" 54, born March 2, 1965 in Gowanda, NY, passed July 13, 2019 in Crystal River, FL. He is survived by wife, Julie; daughters, Jamie and Chrissy; parents, Sharon and Norm Evans; brothers, Bill and Paul Evans. Ron was a grandfather, great-uncle, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He graduated from Lakewood High in St. Petersburg and managed several upscale restaurants in the Bay area. Services are at Heinz Funeral Home, 2507 Hwy. 44 in Inverness, Monday, July 22 from 4-7 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019