APENBRINCK, Ronald John
"Ron" age 74, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away on July 14, 2019, at his home. It is with great sadness that his family announce his passing. Ron was born in St. Louis, MO on December 27, 1944, to the late Edwin and Kathryn Apenbrinck. After retiring from General Motors, he and his family relocated to Tar-pon Springs, FL. Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; daughters, Deanna Jacobs and Deborah Okilee; sons, Stephen and Ronald Jr.; grandchildren, Shelby, Austin, Norah, Nadia, Anna, Jessica, Aaron; and his sister Patricia Best; and a large extended family. Ron enjoyed boating on LOTO, fishing, and reminiscing the good ol' days. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and pugs.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019