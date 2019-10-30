KIDWELL, Ronald 82, of Hudson, Florida, died peacefully on October 24, 2019 surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1958. He began his career as a professional firefighter in 1960 with the St. Petersburg Fire Department. He retired as a captain after many years of dedicated service. After his retirement, he owned and operated Sports City on St. Petersburg Beach. He later moved to Hudson, Florida with his wife, Kathy where they pursued their love of golf. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Rosemary Eaton; son, Ron (Denise); daughters, Terri Mulbarger, Cindy Amick (John), and Mary Ann Krauss (Kevin); stepson, Michael Tomlinson; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Seminole Lanes on November 3 from 4-6 pm. Another Celebration of Life will be held at Heritage Pines Country Club at a later date.

