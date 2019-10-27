LUTES, Ronald William 77, of Brooksville, Florida passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was deeply loved by his family and friends. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Connie Charlton, who survives him. He is also survived by daughter, Pamela D. Lutes and soon to be husband, Allen; granddaughter, Presley; and his son, Todd Ronald Lutes (Sarah) with baby grandson, Donovan. He is also survived by his sister, Carole Christensen; nieces, Heather, Laura, and Ashley; brother, Darryl Lutes (Barbara); and niece and nephew, KImberly and Scott. He was born in Hammond, Indiana and raised in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the son of Clayton Lutes and Arlene (Spring) Lutes. He graduated from Bloom High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at Northern Illinois University. He worked at Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers as a business representative and remained a member of the Union even after he retired, after 60 years. He loved to travel new roads and meet new people. He had a love for animals, including the turkeys, deer, and the 150 plus migratory ducks he fed on his property every day. He was one of the few people in the world that loved to go out in his boat and fish, but hated to catch anything. There will be a family gathering out on the ocean, his favorite place. If anyone wishes to leave a tribute, they may do so at the Brewer and Sons of Brooksville memorial page. Brewer & Sons (352) 796-4991

