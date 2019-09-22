MESSERSMITH, Ronald Walter "Ron" A memorial service for Ron will be held on September 28 at Woodmont Clubhouse in Temple Terrace at 5 pm. Ron was born on May 31, 1939 in Erie, PA to Dorothy Agnes Loper and Walter Henry Messersmith. Ron had one sister, "Billie." He moved to Tampa in 1957 to attend the University of Tampa where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1963 after marrying Loma Lipham on January 19 of that year. Ron worked for Hillsborough County for 30 years as a traffic engineer until he retired in 2007. Ron passed away on June 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, their four children and nine grandchildren.

