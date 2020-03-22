NEALE, Ronald On Monday, March 16, 2020 Ronald Neale, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather to one, passed away peacefully in Temple Terrace, Florida at age 86. He was born May 11, 1933 in Detroit. He joined the Marines as a teen and served in the Korean War. He attended University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. On May 16 of 1959 he married Mary Jane Weyand in Miami and they raised two daughters, Jenifer and Nancy. Ron loved fishing and the being near the ocean. He had a passion for flight and with his pilot's license he shared many memorable adventures with Mary Jane. He was an avid reader who enjoyed historical and comedic reads. He was known for his humor and compassion towards his family and friends. He was strong and sweet, smart and funny, the best husband, father, and grandpa imaginable. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Neale; his daughter, Jenifer Neale and partner, Dee Boehm; his daughter, Nancy Rice and husband, Peter Rice; and granddaughter, Katherine Rice, and his extended family in Michigan. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. Words of comfort may be expressed at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020