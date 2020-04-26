|
|
ROSE, Ronald Charles USN 71, of Tarpon Springs, was called home to be in the presence of God April 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer for five years. Always with smiles and love in his heart for family and friends, he was ever hopeful through his pain that he could beat this vicious disease. Ron was preceded in death by parents, Stanley C. and Lois A Rose. He is survived by wife of 41 plus years, Monika, and will always be her dearly beloved soulmate. He was a devoted, loving and supportive father to Maghan Rose of St. Petersburg; loving brother to Barbara Hill (Bob) of Augusta, GA and D. Kyle Rose (Cindy) of Salon, OH; and their extended families. He is also survived by loving in-laws, Howard A. and Renate M. Johnson of Ocala, FL and many other extended family. Ron graduated from Buctel High School, Akron, OH in 1967. Ron proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972 aboard the USS Bainbridge, serving time in the seas off North Korea and Vietnam. Ron attended Lincoln College in Lincoln, IL and the University of Akron. For most of his career he was employed and retired from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, beginning in Akron, OH in Public Relations and Personnel before being transferred to Chicago as Region HRD for Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit Districts. After the birth of their daughter, Ron switched careers to Goodyear Retail Store Management, so he could be home more with his family. The family relocated several times more before being transferred to Tarpon Springs, where they have resided for 30 years. He became the Store Manager of the old Goodyear Auto Store for many years and continued into opening of new store in Tarpon before retiring. Ron also leaves many lifelong cherished friends and the family wishes to thank you for the outpouring of condolences from all of you. He was a blessed man to have so many who loved him. Ron loved his sports teams and fishing. When 'The Boys' go fishing next, know that he will be laughing from above and trying to show you where they are hiding. Ron was an honorable, kind, loving, gentle man who gave us his all in so many ways. He will forever live in our hearts and memories. Military Interment Services will be held for family and friends at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Bay Pines, FL when we can gather again, arranged by Dobies Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name should be made out to Department of Veterans Affairs at Bay Pines, VA. Memo Ck, General Post Funds/Code 1002. Mail to Bay Pines VA Hospital, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines, FL 33744. Attn: Volunteer Dept 135. See you later my dear alligator 'cause you light up my life' after while crocodile. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020