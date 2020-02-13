ROSS, Ronald Louis 77, of Tampa, died at the Mof- fitt Cancer Center on February 7, 2020. A native of Board- man, Ohio, he earned a B.S. degree from Mount Union College where he was a member of the varsity football team and Alpha Tau Omega. He went on to earn an M.S. in Psychology from Case Western Reserve University and pursued further graduate studies in educational psychology. He retired as Vice President of Sales of Napco Imports. He is survived by Margaret Ross, his wife of 53 years; his daughter, Lindsay Ross Owens and husband, Matthew Owens of New Orleans and his daughter, Meghan Ross and husband, Dax Nelson; and his grandchildren, Margaret, Reid, and Witt Nelson of Tampa. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Diana Ross McCain and Jack McCain of Durham, CT; his sister-in-law and brother-in- law, Jeanette and Stephen Szabo of Tampa; his sister- in-law, Janine Ross of Boardman, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ross of Boardman, Ohio. He loved the game of golf, he liked serving as a volunteer at Faith Cafe, he adored his wife and children, and he cherished his grandchildren. The family invites friends to join them at a reception from 4-6 pm, on Saturday, February 15, at Meghan and Dax's home. Blount & Curry MacDill (813) 876-2421 www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020