SCHRUTT, Ronald I. 72, of Lutz, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Schrutt; beloved sons, Teddy Schrutt (Kelli Mckenzie Schrutt) and Stephen Schrutt; sister, Lisa Schrutt (Trish Maguire); and cherished granddaughters, Ramsey and Berkeley Schrutt. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 2 pm at Congregation Beth Am, located at 2030 W. Fletcher Avenue in Tampa. To view the full obituary, please visit: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019