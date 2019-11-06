Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Beth Am
2030 W. Fletcher Avenue
Tampa, FL
View Map
SCHRUTT, Ronald I. 72, of Lutz, passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Schrutt; beloved sons, Teddy Schrutt (Kelli Mckenzie Schrutt) and Stephen Schrutt; sister, Lisa Schrutt (Trish Maguire); and cherished granddaughters, Ramsey and Berkeley Schrutt. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 2 pm at Congregation Beth Am, located at 2030 W. Fletcher Avenue in Tampa. To view the full obituary, please visit: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
