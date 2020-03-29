SEAMAN, Ronald M. 88, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Concordia Village in Tampa, Florida. Born to Clinton D. and Olive K. (Manns) Seaman in West Orange, New Jersey, Ron was a graduate of Hamilton College and Harvard University. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Ron founded Southland Business Group, Inc., in Tampa, and was an active member and former president of the American Society of Appraisers. Ron and wife, Mary Helen, enjoyed many years in the Tampa community and raised four children. Ron and Mary Helen loved to play bridge and were active in Bible Study Fellowship and members of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. After Mary Helen passed, Ron met his second wife, Leoncia "Lee" Seaman, at an event where they bonded over their love of dancing. Throughout retirement, Ron and Lee shared many passions that included dancing, traveling, and volunteering. As an avid reader and lifelong learner, Ron could often be found perusing the Wall Street Journal and local paper or enjoying a good book. Family and friends will never forget his kindness, generosity, humility, wonderful smile and infectious laugh. Ron is survived by his wife, Lee; children, Kathryn Seaman, Pam McCormick, and Ron Jr.; stepchildren, Tony, Charlie, and Michael Zayas, Patti McCarthy, and Zay Lin Zayas as well as many adoring grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen (Yelton) in 2003; daughter, Sue Knight in 2009; and sister, Barbara Rochat, in 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later (to be announced) date due to current events. A complete obituary and additional information can be found at dignitymemorial.com. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020