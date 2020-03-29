Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Seaman. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

SEAMAN, Ronald M. 88, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Concordia Village in Tampa, Florida. Born to Clinton D. and Olive K. (Manns) Seaman in West Orange, New Jersey, Ron was a graduate of Hamilton College and Harvard University. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Ron founded Southland Business Group, Inc., in Tampa, and was an active member and former president of the American Society of Appraisers. Ron and wife, Mary Helen, enjoyed many years in the Tampa community and raised four children. Ron and Mary Helen loved to play bridge and were active in Bible Study Fellowship and members of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. After Mary Helen passed, Ron met his second wife, Leoncia "Lee" Seaman, at an event where they bonded over their love of dancing. Throughout retirement, Ron and Lee shared many passions that included dancing, traveling, and volunteering. As an avid reader and lifelong learner, Ron could often be found perusing the Wall Street Journal and local paper or enjoying a good book. Family and friends will never forget his kindness, generosity, humility, wonderful smile and infectious laugh. Ron is survived by his wife, Lee; children, Kathryn Seaman, Pam McCormick, and Ron Jr.; stepchildren, Tony, Charlie, and Michael Zayas, Patti McCarthy, and Zay Lin Zayas as well as many adoring grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen (Yelton) in 2003; daughter, Sue Knight in 2009; and sister, Barbara Rochat, in 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later (to be announced) date due to current events. A complete obituary and additional information can be found at

SEAMAN, Ronald M. 88, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Concordia Village in Tampa, Florida. Born to Clinton D. and Olive K. (Manns) Seaman in West Orange, New Jersey, Ron was a graduate of Hamilton College and Harvard University. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Ron founded Southland Business Group, Inc., in Tampa, and was an active member and former president of the American Society of Appraisers. Ron and wife, Mary Helen, enjoyed many years in the Tampa community and raised four children. Ron and Mary Helen loved to play bridge and were active in Bible Study Fellowship and members of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. After Mary Helen passed, Ron met his second wife, Leoncia "Lee" Seaman, at an event where they bonded over their love of dancing. Throughout retirement, Ron and Lee shared many passions that included dancing, traveling, and volunteering. As an avid reader and lifelong learner, Ron could often be found perusing the Wall Street Journal and local paper or enjoying a good book. Family and friends will never forget his kindness, generosity, humility, wonderful smile and infectious laugh. Ron is survived by his wife, Lee; children, Kathryn Seaman, Pam McCormick, and Ron Jr.; stepchildren, Tony, Charlie, and Michael Zayas, Patti McCarthy, and Zay Lin Zayas as well as many adoring grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen (Yelton) in 2003; daughter, Sue Knight in 2009; and sister, Barbara Rochat, in 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later (to be announced) date due to current events. A complete obituary and additional information can be found at dignitymemorial.com . Blount & Curry Carrollwood Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close