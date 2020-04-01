Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Ronald Seidel Obituary
SEIDEL, Ronald Jackle 92, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, formerly of Wolcott, CT, husband of Katherine (Stolfi) Seidel, died March 29, 2020. Mr. Seidel was born in Waterbury, CT and was the third son of the late Frederick F. and Mable (Jackle) Seidel. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He was a lifelong Yankee fan. He graduated from Sprague Grammar School, Crosby High School, and Post College, all in Waterbury CT with a BS degree in business administration. He was employed by Scovill Mfg. Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1985 as a Process Engineering Manager. During his retirement, he spent many happy summers with his family on Cape Cod. Besides his wife of Tarpon Springs, Florida, he leaves two sons, Ronald J. Seidel Jr., of Harwich, MA, Richard J. Seidel of Southington, CT; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Dobies FH/Tarpon Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020
