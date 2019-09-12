Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald SIMON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIMON, Ronald (b.1946, age 73) passed away peacefully amongst family and loved ones Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2019. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School (1964) in Cleveland, Ohio and The Ohio State University (1970), Ron was a second-generation real estate developer and construction executive. He and his family's blueprints are seen across the Cleveland suburban landscape (Crown Center, Metropolitan Plaza, Eaton Square, Center One, Mt Sinai Medical Center and many others). And, over the last two decades, he lived and worked in Tampa, Florida developing residential real estate projects in Tampa, Harbour Island, Sand Key and St Petersburg. A veteran army reservist, Ron believed in service to others and civic duty holding multiple chairman positions within the City of Beachwood, Ohio municipality. And, he was the consummate loving father and sportsman, coaching youth and adult recreational sports teams over several decades. Never without a smile or a kind word, Ron will be remembered for his oversized heart, zest for life and feverish love for his Buckeyes and Cleveland sports teams. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Karleen; two sons, Adam (Talia) and Shane (Natalie); three grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron and Cole; and two siblings, Jeffrey (Lisa) and Debbie (Brian Taub). Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 12 at 11 am at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple,3737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, Ohio, with interment at Mayfield Cemetery. Shiva will follow at Fairmount Temple until 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Network (

