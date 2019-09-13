SIMON, Ronald Gary 73, born 1946, passed away peacefully amongst family and loved ones Saturday afternoon Sept. 7, 2019. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School (1964) in Cleveland, Ohio and The Ohio State University (1970), Ron was a second-generation real estate developer and construction executive. He and his family's blueprints are seen across the Cleveland suburban landscape (Crown Center, Metropolitan Plaza, Eaton Square, Center One, Mt Sinai Medical Center and many others). And, over the last two decades, he lived and worked in Tampa, Florida developing residential real estate projects in Tampa, Harbour Island, Sand Key and St Petersburg. A veteran army reservist, Ron believed in service to others and civic duty holding multiple chairman positions within the City of Beachwood, Ohio municipality. And, he was the consummate loving father and sportsman, coaching youth and adult recreational sports teams over several decades. Never without a smile or a kind word, Ron will be remembered for his oversized heart, zest for life and feverish love for his Buckeyes and Cleveland sports teams. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Karleen (nee Heyman); two sons, Adam (Talia) and Shane (Natalie); three grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron and Cole and two siblings, Jeffrey (Lisa) and Debbie (Brian) Taub. Services were held Thursday, September 12, in Beachwood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Network (www.PANCAN.org/donate) to find a cure for this terminal illness.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019