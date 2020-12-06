SPENLAU, Ronald A "Ron" 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home December 3, 2020. He was born and raised in Southgate, Kentucky and moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 1959. He had a love of sports, especially football, starting at the young age of six continuing through college and finishing as a coach at Tarpon Springs High School. After retiring from the Pinellas County School System as a teacher, coach and administrator for 31 years, he continued his love of sports by becoming a track and field official. He's most proud of being a track and field finish line judge for the 1996 Olympic Games. He was a true Florida Sportsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. He was very community oriented and served as a voluntary Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and instructor at St. Petersburg Junior College. His volunteer work included the Board of Directors of the Tarpon Springs Hospital Board Foundation, Inc. for nine years, President of the Family Service Center of Pinellas County and Chairman of the Board at First United Methodist Church of Tarpon Springs. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lisa; his three children and their spouses, Melody Williams (Jimmy), Todd Spenlau (Maureen), and Brooke Hughes (Wells). He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Clint, Kyle, Michaela, Bailey, Riley, Tripp, and Hayden Grace and a long list of lifetime friends. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm Tuesday, December 8, at the First United Methodist Church, Tarpon Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory, to the First United Methodist Church, 501 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 or The Shepherd Center, 304 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Vinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.vinsonfuneralhome.net