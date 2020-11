Or Copy this URL to Share

SZYNAL, Ronald J. 80, passed away on October 21, 2020. He served Hillsborough County in budgeting for over 30 years before retiring. He is survived by wife, Diane; daughters, Patricia, Cheryl and Jennifer; sister, Diana Skillin; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass at St. Anne, Ruskin, FL, November 6 at 10 am. Celebration of Life at Refuge Apostolic, Ruskin, FL, November 7 at 2 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store