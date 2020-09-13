Ronald TRIPLETT

TRIPLETT, Ronald L. 59, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away August 29, 2020. Ronnie is survived by his girlfriend, Eryn Tyre; and his fur-babies Rocky and Rex; siblings, Rod (Jan) Triplett, Sheila Reiners, Gary (Denise) Triplett, and Kevin (Carol) Triplett. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ronnie's celebration of life will be held at the home of RJ and Jim Guedry located at: 15032 Uptown Dr. under the pavilion Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or pet shelter. Coastal Cremations Zephyrhills.



