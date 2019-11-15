Ronald Tucker

Service Information
International Cremation Services
4957 Marine Parkway
New Port Richey, FL
34652
(727)-849-1984
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Walkabout Australian Bakery & Cafe
18430 Livingston Ave
Lutz, FL
View Map
Obituary
TUCKER , Ronald Maurice 80, passed away September 30, 2019. Ronald worked as an Industrial Arts Teacher for more than 30 years at Chamberlain High School in Tampa. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Catherine Tucker; first wife, Mary Lou; children, Sheila Saunders (David), Neal Tucker and Kevin Tucker (Angie); grandchildren, Christopher (Janice), Staci (Brian), Ryan (Andy) and Kayla (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Izzabelle, Zerinity, Raistlin, Kaylynn, Karson, Eligh and Apollo. A celebration of life service will be held November 17 from 3-5 pm at Walkabout Australian Bakery & Cafe, 18430 Livingston Ave, Lutz, FL 33559. Internationslcremation www.internationalcremation.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019
