WESTFALL, Ronald Mack "Ron" passed away at home February 11, 2020 on his 85th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Suzanne Brown Wakefield; his daughter, Lisa Westfall Brower (Paul) of Tennessee; two granddaughters, Josiah Westfall and Aricel Westfall; and his brother, David Westfall (Carol) of West Virginia. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Westfall. Ron served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aviator in the Aircraft Carrier Combat Air Patrol. He retired from Progress Energy after 28 years there and retired a second time from Beckwith Electric after 10 years. Private services will be held in West Virginia.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
