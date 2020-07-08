BRANTLEY, Ronnie 75, passed away peacefully at home into Jesus' loving arms, Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born August 21, 1944 and was a longtime resident of Hernando County and owner of Industrial Electrical Services, Inc., Brooksville, FL. He was predeceased by his mother, Alma; father, Eschol; son, Benjamin; and four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Mark Berg; daughter-in-law, Kimberley Brantley (Ben); sister, Evelyn Hightower; granddaughters, Kaylin Blackburn (Carlton) and Danielle Brantley (Chris); grandsons, Corey Berg (Cassie) and Dalton Berg; great-granddaughter, Melanie. He is also survived by nephews, Tim Brantley (Cindy), Tim Brantley Jr., and Blake Brantley (Brittany); niece, Barbara Nation (Charlie) and many other loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Spring Hill Baptist Church where Funeral Services begin at 11 am, with Pastor Ray Rouse officiating. A luncheon will follow Services at church. Interment at Brooksville Cemetery. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com