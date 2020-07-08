1/
Ronnie BRANTLEY
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANTLEY, Ronnie 75, passed away peacefully at home into Jesus' loving arms, Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born August 21, 1944 and was a longtime resident of Hernando County and owner of Industrial Electrical Services, Inc., Brooksville, FL. He was predeceased by his mother, Alma; father, Eschol; son, Benjamin; and four siblings. He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Mark Berg; daughter-in-law, Kimberley Brantley (Ben); sister, Evelyn Hightower; granddaughters, Kaylin Blackburn (Carlton) and Danielle Brantley (Chris); grandsons, Corey Berg (Cassie) and Dalton Berg; great-granddaughter, Melanie. He is also survived by nephews, Tim Brantley (Cindy), Tim Brantley Jr., and Blake Brantley (Brittany); niece, Barbara Nation (Charlie) and many other loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10-11 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Spring Hill Baptist Church where Funeral Services begin at 11 am, with Pastor Ray Rouse officiating. A luncheon will follow Services at church. Interment at Brooksville Cemetery. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved