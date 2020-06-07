Ronnie Green
GREEN, Ronnie David passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Hospice care at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. He is survived by his adoring and loving family; wife, Dorothy; and children, Jimmy (Michelle) Moore, Jeanie (James) Greco; and grandchildren, Hope Oneal, James S. (Carla) Greco, Nicole (Brock) Greco-Aun; loving sister, Joyce (Bob) Faria; beloved niece, Robyn Faria, sisters-in-law, Lyvonne Burke, Betty Martin-Lewis, Linda (Joe) Willis; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ronnie attended King High School. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Germany. He was a Master Mason in the Masonic order Brandon #114 and past Shriner. He was a fifty year member of the IUOE Operating Engineers Local #487, District #925. Ronnie retired from a career with Sim's Crane & Equipment Company after 42 years of service. He will be in our hearts and minds always and forever. In lieu of a ceremony, at this time of COVID-19. Please visit his page at SerenityMeadows.com for your remembrance. Serenity Meadows

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
