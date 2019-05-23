DORSEY, Roosevelt Jr.
69, of Tallahassee, FL passed away May 16, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, and worked with the U.S. Postal services. He is survived by his wife, Janice Dorsey; daughter, Tanyel Dorsey Clove; brothers, Otis Dorsey (Linda) and Tommy Dorsey (Sue); sisters, Rozetta Robinson and Debra Bynum (Dwight); and four grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 am, at:
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019