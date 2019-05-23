Roosevelt DORSEY

Guest Book
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
DORSEY, Roosevelt Jr.

69, of Tallahassee, FL passed away May 16, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, and worked with the U.S. Postal services. He is survived by his wife, Janice Dorsey; daughter, Tanyel Dorsey Clove; brothers, Otis Dorsey (Linda) and Tommy Dorsey (Sue); sisters, Rozetta Robinson and Debra Bynum (Dwight); and four grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 25, 11 am, at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
