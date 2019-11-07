Roosevelt STEPHENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roosevelt STEPHENS.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

STEPHENS, Roosevelt Sr. 79, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his heavenly home October 31, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Roosevelt Stephens Jr. and Cedric Brown; daughter, Felicia Stephens-Glover; three sisters; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 am, with both services to be held at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.