STEPHENS, Roosevelt Sr. 79, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to his heavenly home October 31, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Roosevelt Stephens Jr. and Cedric Brown; daughter, Felicia Stephens-Glover; three sisters; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 pm, with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 am, with both services to be held at Christ Gospel Church, 2512 22nd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019