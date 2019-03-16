MATHEWS, Rosa A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa A. Mathews.
88, of Palmetto, passed away March 11, 2019. Rosa was born June 19, 1930 in Parrish, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of Manatee County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Preston; parents, Willie and Nora Reid; brothers, Sam and William; sisters, Lanora Simmons and Clarine Thorpe. She is survived by daughter, Norma Fender (Laurence); grandson, Nathaniel and granddaughter, Amber Graves. Visitation is 10 am, Monday, March 18, at Southside Baptist Church in Old Sun City and the Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. Following the Memorial, there will be a graveside service at Gillette Cemetery in Palmetto, FL. Arrangements by:
Sun City Center Funeral Home,
(813)634-9900
Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019