In Loving Memory Of Rosa Garvey Fineout I can't believe that it was 10 years ago that God took you back home with him. You were my beautiful wife and angel on this earth. God gave me the joy of having my own angel on earth. Your beauty, grace and love are forever on our heart. You touched us in so many ways by your faith, courage, and strength. Your smile and beautiful blue eyes and sweet sprit are forever etched in our memories and will be a part of our heart forever. We love you and miss you every day as a wife, madre, Abuela, and friend. All our love to our angel above. Te Amo mucho. You husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, and friends.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019