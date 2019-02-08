Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Maria LOMBARDI. View Sign

LOMBARDI, Rosa Maria



84, of Dover, FL passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born December 14, 1934 in Charleston, WV to the late Earl John and Josephine Marie Driscoll. She received her BA from Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, OH. Rosa began her life as a wife and mother in Lighthouse Point, FL where she raised her eight children until they moved to Brandon, FL in 1979. Rosa was a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon, FL.



She was a dedicated advocate for children's rights and served as a Guardian Ad Litem case manager and volunteer for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Theodore Lombardi Sr.; her son, Theodore Lombardi Jr.; daughter, Antionette Cuellar; and sister-in-law, Joann (William) Ranaghan.



Rosa was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and was devoted to her family, friends, and her Catholic faith. She was strong loving wife and mother who always put the needs of her family before her own. She created a home where all were loved and welcomed.



She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mary (Oscar) Johnson, Cathy (Rick) Destein, Roseann (Robbie) Brown; sons, Francis (Sandra) Lombardi, John Lombardi, Samuel Lombardi; and son-in-law, David Cuellar.



She is survived by her brother, Father Samuel Driscoll; sister, Josephine (LaVene) Howard; brother-in-law, Renato (Dorothy) Lombardi; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A Visitation for Rosa will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, 4-6 pm, at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. A funeral service will occur Monday, February 11, 2019 11 am, at Nativity Catholic Church, with a graveside service to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.

LOMBARDI, Rosa Maria84, of Dover, FL passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born December 14, 1934 in Charleston, WV to the late Earl John and Josephine Marie Driscoll. She received her BA from Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, OH. Rosa began her life as a wife and mother in Lighthouse Point, FL where she raised her eight children until they moved to Brandon, FL in 1979. Rosa was a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon, FL.She was a dedicated advocate for children's rights and served as a Guardian Ad Litem case manager and volunteer for many years.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Theodore Lombardi Sr.; her son, Theodore Lombardi Jr.; daughter, Antionette Cuellar; and sister-in-law, Joann (William) Ranaghan.Rosa was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and was devoted to her family, friends, and her Catholic faith. She was strong loving wife and mother who always put the needs of her family before her own. She created a home where all were loved and welcomed.She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mary (Oscar) Johnson, Cathy (Rick) Destein, Roseann (Robbie) Brown; sons, Francis (Sandra) Lombardi, John Lombardi, Samuel Lombardi; and son-in-law, David Cuellar.She is survived by her brother, Father Samuel Driscoll; sister, Josephine (LaVene) Howard; brother-in-law, Renato (Dorothy) Lombardi; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.A Visitation for Rosa will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, 4-6 pm, at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 West Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. A funeral service will occur Monday, February 11, 2019 11 am, at Nativity Catholic Church, with a graveside service to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stowers Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close