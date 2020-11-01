BRYANT, Rosalie Carmen 84, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Louis Filippello, Sr. and Frances Ida Fillippelo; and son, Donald L. Bryant Jr. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald L. Bryant Sr; son, Louis C. Bryant, Sr. (Ashely); daughter-in-law, Kathryn G. Bryant; grandchildren, Louis C. Bryant Jr. and Sophia Bryant; brother, Louis Filippello and many cousins. Born and raised in Tampa. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Tampa and was married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and always had a smile to share with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 3376 or suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations
.