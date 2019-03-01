DIAZ, Rosalie (Penton)
passed away on, Feb. 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert E. Diaz and son, Robert (Bobby) Diaz; and survived by her daughter, Linita Diaz Calvacca (Michael); grandson, Richard Calvacca (Amy); her great-grandsons, Zachary and Dylan Calvacca; brothers, Ernest (Dorothy) and Jimmy (Becky) Penton; family member, Devon Lyons (Mark); and other relatives and friends. She was known for her beautiful smile that would light up a room. Even during her last days she did not disappoint, smiling until the end. Rosalie was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 65 years. During her fight with cancer, she was comforted and strengthened by Jehovah, knowing that soon he will wipe away our tears and swallow up death forever.-Isaiah 25:8. Memorial Service will be on March 2 at 3 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9060 Westwind Dr., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019