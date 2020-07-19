HANSEN, Rosalie Lance "Meme" 96, of Lutz, FL, entered into everlasting life on March 23, 2020 under the care of Melech Hospice House. Born July 26, 1923 in Tampa, FL to Bennie Lance Sr. and Margaret Lance. She was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and the Business School of the University of Tampa. She was the maker of unforgettable moments and memories. Her family was everything to her. We were all blessed to share in her life. She will be remembered for her kind and loving soul that deeply touched the lives of all who knew her. She took great joy in her flower gardening and family. She was preceded in death by brother, Bennnie Lance Jr.; son-in-law, Dennis I. Braswell; niece, Donna Wood, and the love of her life, George W. Hansen Jr. She is survived by daughter, Marsha H. Braswell, whom she resided with for 36 years; son, George W. Hansen III and wife, Bette; sister, Marie L. Wood; niece, Debra W. Herline (Buster); her grandchildren, Dennis C. Braswell (Jennifer), Jeanne B. Fuller (Ted), Jennifer H. Neldner(Stephen), Andrew G. Hansen and Lauren L. Hansen; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Parker Braswell, Adam, Sam and Ben Fuller, Jackson and Maddox Neldner, and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. Her celebration of life and funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 11 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Tampa, where she was a lifetime member. Graveside to follow service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Meme's name can be made to Melech Hospice House 11125 N. 52nd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617. The family encourages flower attire to celebrate Meme's love of gardening and due to COVID-19, masks be worn.



