COHEN, Rosalie K.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie K. COHEN.
born on August 12, 1940 in Utica, New York, passed away on February 23, 2019. She graduated from Barnard College and UCLA and taught high school in the New York State Public School System. In 1969, she moved to Tampa with her husband where she baked, played tennis, and raised their three children. After her children left home, Rosalie enjoyed spending time in North Carolina, where she gardened and hosted her grandchildren, and St. Petersburg, where she loved to walk on Beach Drive and Central Avenue and window shop at the antique and glass stores. No matter where she was or what she was doing, Rosalie was always a zealous and loyal advocate for her cousin and friend, Jeffrey Stowell. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sore-ly missed by Albert, her husband of 53 years, her children and grandchildren, Stephen, Meryl, Daniel, Nate, Matt, Kate, Laila, Gus, and Cooper.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019