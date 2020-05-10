Rosalie Wylie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYLIE, Rosalie 88 of New Port Richey, died May 8, 2020. Rosalie was formerly from New York City; her parents were from Sicily, Italy. She was a loving wife, enjoyed her life to the fullest with extensive world travels, and was always in high fashion. Rosalie is survived by her loving husband, Charles of New Port Richey; and by three sons, Ronald (Linda) Wylie of Hudson, Dr. Lawrence (Leela) Wylie of West Palm Beach, Paul (Dolores) Wylie of California; nine grandchild ren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Friends may visit at the Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress Street, New Port Richey on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10-11:30 am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5340 High Street, New Port Richey. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Congress Street Chapel. Dobies FH/Congress

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Funeral Mass
12:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved