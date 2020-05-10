WYLIE, Rosalie 88 of New Port Richey, died May 8, 2020. Rosalie was formerly from New York City; her parents were from Sicily, Italy. She was a loving wife, enjoyed her life to the fullest with extensive world travels, and was always in high fashion. Rosalie is survived by her loving husband, Charles of New Port Richey; and by three sons, Ronald (Linda) Wylie of Hudson, Dr. Lawrence (Leela) Wylie of West Palm Beach, Paul (Dolores) Wylie of California; nine grandchild ren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Friends may visit at the Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress Street, New Port Richey on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10-11:30 am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 5340 High Street, New Port Richey. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Congress Street Chapel. Dobies FH/Congress



