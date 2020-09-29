1/
Rosalyn "Sis" Rast
RAST, Rosalyn Lightsey "Sis" of West Columbia, SC died on September 5, 2020 after a long illness. Sis was born in Brunson, SC on July 27, 1927. She is survived by her children, Charles L. Rast, III (Falls Church, VA), John L. Rast (Terry) of St. Louis, MO, and Rosalyn (Lyn) Rast Clarke (John) of Richmond, VA. She has three grandchildren, Amanda Rast, Emily Rast McNeilly (Robert), and Sarah Grace Clarke. She also is survived by her devoted sister-in-law, Thelma Rast; her two nephews, Robert Sanders (Terry) and Donald Sanders (Michaelene); and niece, Janet S. MacDonald (Richard). Sis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles L. Rast, Jr., M.D.; her parents, Addie T. and John H. Lightsey; brothers, "Pie" and Hugh; and sister Adelaide. Sis attended Brenau College and graduated from the University of South Carolina in1948. She received her Masters in Social Work from Tulane University in 1951 and worked as a Medical Social Worker at Duke University Hospital until 1954. Soon after marrying Charlie, they moved to St. Petersburg, FL where they lived for over 40 years. Sis was involved in volunteer activities and several medical auxiliaries of local hospitals. She was devoted to her family, had a generous heart and smile, and was kind to all. The family would like to thank the staff of Jane Bruce Guignard Skilled Nursing at Still Hopes and Prisma Health Hospice for all of their love, care, and support. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
