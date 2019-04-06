Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosario C. CICCARELLO. View Sign

CICCARELLO, Rosario C.



CICCARELLO, Rosario C.known to family and friends as "Chic" and "Saro," passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Tampa with his family at a young age. He attended Hillsborough High School and furthered his education at the University of Tampa, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration. He also attended Law School at the University of Florida. He proudly served as a Medic in the U.S. Navy . Chic's dedication and career in the insurance industry spanned 50 plus years where he was an owner, Underwriting Manager, Supervisor and Consultant. He served on the boards of numerous organizations, community and professional. A "people person" with a great sense of humor, Chic will be missed by the many lives he touched with his kindness, fairness, generosity, and infectious smile.He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincenzo and Maria and sister, Dr. Jennie Ciccarello. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nina and many cousins and friends.A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 8, at 11 am at Ray Williams Memorial Chapel, 301 N. Howard Ave. with Interment following in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33762.

