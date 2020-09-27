LARRINAGA, Rosario Arias 93, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on September 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Tampa area, Rosario was born on July 31, 1927, to Doseteo Dan Arias and Roina Cabrera Arias, graduated from Plant High School, and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Florida State University. She married Jose Luis Larrinaga in 1957, and had four children. Rosario was preceded in death by her beloved parents, husband, son, Dan Richard Larrinaga; brother, Doseteo Dan Arias, Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Bruce Bailey Jr.; and granddaughter, Sarah Silvia Larrinaga. She is survived by sons, Robert Michael Larrinaga (Cathy), Joseph Louis Larrinaga; and daughter, Teresa Larrinaga Bailey. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole Marie Larrinaga (Alex Maiorana), Jose Luis Larrinaga III, Michele Teresa Larrinaga, Alyssa Rae Larrinaga, Jessica Ryan Larrinaga, Alaia Lee Larrinaga, Alexander Michael Perrotta (Rosemary Sheang), Nicholas Daniel Perrotta, Noel Christine Perrotta, and Danielle Rosario Larrinaga. Her brother, Celestino Arias, also survives her, along with her cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Her nephew, Jose Antonio Elordi and his wife Mary, and her niece, Maite Larrinaga each had a special place in her heart. She also cherished her loving relationships with Thelma (Telly) Sands, Erin McCormick, Donna Harwood, and Dan Handy. Rosario was a successful businesswoman, loved the salt water of the beach, created and spoke her own language, was always the life of the party, and fiercely loved her family. Her only regret would be that she did not get to ride the blue wave this November. A family-only memorial service will be held at 12 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories Tampa Chapel, and live-streamed on their Facebook page. Burial at the Garden of Memories will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dan Richard Larrinaga Pediatric Cardiology Research Endowed Fund of the University of Florida Foundation, Inc., are appreciated. Condolences may be left on Rosario Larrinaga's online guest book at www.dignitymemorial.com
